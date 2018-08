Village house fire tackled

Fire crews tackled a house fire in Methwold. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Fire crews were called earlier today to a fire in Methwold, near Brandon.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (NRFS) were alerted to the fire at a house on Glove Street at 10.41am.

Crews from Methwold, Thetford and Downham Market attended and the fire was dealt with by 12.14pm.

A spokesman for NFRS said it was not thought anyone was hurt in the incident.