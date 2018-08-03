Search

Exhibition of art from acclaimed collection on show in Cromer

03 August, 2018 - 16:43
The Community Matters Cafe operates out of Cromer Methodist Church, pictured. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Selected works from the world renowned Methodist modern art collection will be on show in Cromer from next week.

Over the last five years the Community Matters Cafe that operates out of Cromer Methodist Church has served more than 14,500 bacon butties and two-course meals to the homeless, lonely and financially stretched.

In addition to the gift of good food visitors to the cafe are offered friendship, signposting to other agencies and practical support.

The project has been the inspiration for a prestigious art collection to be exhibited in the church, from Monday, August 6 to Friday, August 17.

To reflect the engagements the volunteers have with cafe clients the exhibition has been entitled ‘Gamechanger’ and will include works that relate to the stories of life-changing encounters that christians believe Jesus had with many on the fringes of society. The formal opening is on Monday, August 6 at 2.30pm.

