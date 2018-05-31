Search

Memorial walk is planned for Ian Tang, who died last year aged 20

PUBLISHED: 07:59 26 August 2018 | UPDATED: 07:59 26 August 2018

Ian Tang. Picture: Reana Zagni

Ian Tang. Picture: Reana Zagni

Reana Zagni

An 18-mile charity walk is being planned to remember Ian Tang, who lost his life in December last year aged just 20.

Rossis leisure centre in North Walsham is organising the walk from Rossis to the Nelson’s Head pub in Horsey, and people are also invited to run or cycle to help raise money for Friends of Horsey Seals and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue.

Rossis said: “Ian loved Horsey and its seals and had dreams of becoming a vet. His death was a very sad accident and this special journey will also help to raise awareness of staying safe whilst travelling.”

Mr Tang, who was from North Walsham, studied at Easton College. He died while on the way home, by foot, from a nightclub in the town, and a coroner concluded the death was accidental.

The walk will take place on Sunday, September 23 from 9am.

Visit rossis.co.uk/news/memory-ian-tang/ for more information.

