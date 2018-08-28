Search

Shock as memorial cross is damaged in village graveyard

PUBLISHED: 17:04 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 17:04 04 September 2018

Shock as headstone toppled in Caister Picture: Brian Wells

Brian Wells

Authorities are working to determine how a 4ft memorial cross was toppled in a village graveyard.

Brian Wells discovered the damage when he visited his wife Janet’s grave in Caister Village Cemetery, and reported it to the parish council.

His son, also Brian, a photographer who specialises in ruins, said there had been vandalism problems at his mother’s grave with flowers being strewn about.

He said his father visited the site every day and that the damage had taken place between Thursday and Friday evening last week.

Parish councillor Lynne Connell said it was the first time anything like this had happened during her time as a member.

Whether it was environmental or intentional it was too early to say, she said, although it was a sheltered spot.

The affected grave was an old one dating from the 19th century.

Efforts were being made to trace the family and find out if it was still visited.

Mrs Connell said she hoped the 4ft cross would be put back.

She said the idea of it being attacked deliberately was “horrendous” and an act of “desecration” which hit families at the focal point of their grief.

The incident has been reported to Caister police.

