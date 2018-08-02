Search

Meet Hooch - the fluffy Akita looking for a home

02 August, 2018 - 10:00
Hooch is looking for a home. Picture: Dogs Trust

Archant

They say that dogs are a man’s best friend but for the canines at Dogs Trust’s Rehoming Centre at Snetterton many are still looking for a home.

Hooch is a two-year-old Akita who is looking for an experienced and active owner.

He is an energetic boy who likes to be kept busy going on long walks and exploring new places.

He loves it when you play with him and even more so when there are treats involved.

Hooch can live with families who have children that are 14 and over, he would like a fully fenced garden to run around in and will need some time to get used a new environment.

Hooch likes other dogs and could potentially live with one.

For more information call 01953 498377 or visit the Dogs Trust HQ in North End Road, Snetterton.

Dogs Trust is the UK’s leading dog welfare charity and has a network of 20 rehoming centres in the UK.

