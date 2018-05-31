Search

Medal haul for Great Yarmouth skaters

PUBLISHED: 12:17 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:17 28 August 2018

Molly Self, Eva Simpkins, and Abigail Coleman took podium places in the British Championships Picture: Retroskate

Retroskate

Roller skaters have brought a haul of titles back to Great Yarmouth.

The team came home from the British Championships with 15 titles Picture: RetroskateThe team came home from the British Championships with 15 titles Picture: Retroskate

Great Yarmouth’s Retroskate Artistic Roller Skating Club entered a record number of skaters in the annual FARS British Figure and Free Championships and came home with 31 podium places.

Some 25 skaters of all ages competed in Kettering with Darcey Duffield, aged eight, taking on the role of flag bearer at the first ever opening ceremony.

The haul comprised 15 gold, 11 silver and five bronze medals.

Skaters finishing in the top five were invited to train for a place in the Great British Squad.

Angel Adams competes at the British Championships Picture: RetroskateAngel Adams competes at the British Championships Picture: Retroskate

Twelve Retroskaters attended the weekend in Walsall, with Savannah Canham selected for Youth Figures and Dulcie Read selected for Youth Free at the European Championships in Azores, Portugal, at the end of August.

A spokesman said: “Team Retro would like to thank all supporters, companies and events that have helped towards fundraising for our community club, our skaters, and helping to make dreams come true.”

Molly and Daisy Self with their trophies Picture: RetroskateMolly and Daisy Self with their trophies Picture: Retroskate

