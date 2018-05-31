Marina Theatre celebrates successful summer of community projects

Lowestoft’s own Marina Theatre is celebrating another successful summer of community outreach.

Several projects involving the community, both young and old, have taken place over recent months.

One of the projects, Untold Tales, was a playwriting contest for primary school children. The competition received more than 150 scripts for consideration from eight schools, with a team of professional actors and a director taking on the challenge of performing a marathon 18 script play in July.

In addition, the theatre’s youth theatre enjoyed another successful summer.

The nine to 12 and five to eight age groups performed Past Perfect in July. The play, which followed a time-travelling class of students in a race to return to school before the bell rang, was developed organically by the children.

The final performance took place on July 7, with praise from family and friends for the script and the talent on show.

It’s not just the youth of Lowestoft benefitting from the efforts of the outreach team, Next Stagers, the Marina Theatre’s over-50 age group, are currently preparing for a showcase on September 5.

The group is designed to give members a chance to meet and discuss theatre and arts subjects, read plays and even rehearse and stage them, with weekly sessions on Wednesdays at the theatre from 10.30am.

A new group for adults aged between 18 and 49 will be starting on Thursday, September 27 from 7pm until 8.30pm with no previous experience is necessary.

Head of young people and outreach at the theatre, Will Isgrove, said: “It’s an exciting time at the theatre. We have so many projects and opportunities in the pipeline that we can’t wait to share with Lowestoft.

“The department has been in existence for just under two years and we’ve come so far in that short time.”

He added: “I’m really proud of the work we have done with our schools and community groups so far, but there is always more to do.

“The work we do is about inspiring people, but also giving them the confidence to aspire as well, in whatever form that takes.”

Details of all outreach and community activities are available on the Marina Theatre website at www.marinatheatre.co.uk.