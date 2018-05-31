Search

Manhunt underway after “serious” hit and run sends pedestrian to hospital

PUBLISHED: 17:52 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:01 28 August 2018

A total road closure is in place. Picture: James Bass

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital and a manhunt is underway after a serious hit and run in Lowestoft.

The incident, which happened at around 3.45pm today, saw a collision between a car and a pedestrian on the southern end of Kirkley Run, Lowestoft.

Suffolk Police described the incident as “serious” and said the driver of the car left the scene in their car and that officers are now searching for them.

An air ambulance was called to the scene with the pedestrian taken to James Paget Hospital in a land ambulance.

A full road closure is now in place and will likely be in place for some time.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: “We were called shortly after 3.45pm following reports of a road traffic collision in Kirkley Run in Lowestoft between a car and a pedestrian.

“An air ambulance was called but the pedestrian was taken by ambulance to James Paget Hospital.

“It is believed to be a serious collision. A total road closure has been put in place on Kirkley Run and it is likely to be closed for some time.”

She added: “The driver has left the scene and officers are searching to locate them.”

