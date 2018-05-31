Manhunt underway after “serious” hit and run sends pedestrian to hospital

A total road closure is in place. Picture: James Bass (C) Archant Norfolk 2016

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital and a manhunt is underway after a serious hit and run in Lowestoft.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Please be aware that at present there is a Road Closure on at Kirkley Run Lowestoft , Emergency Services are on scene dealing with a Road Traffic Incident please try to avoid the area. CAD Ref 258 #1330 #lowestoft #roadclosure pic.twitter.com/nETfA878aB — Lowestoft Police (@LowestoftPolice) August 28, 2018

The incident, which happened at around 3.45pm today, saw a collision between a car and a pedestrian on the southern end of Kirkley Run, Lowestoft.

Suffolk Police described the incident as “serious” and said the driver of the car left the scene in their car and that officers are now searching for them.

An air ambulance was called to the scene with the pedestrian taken to James Paget Hospital in a land ambulance.

A full road closure is now in place and will likely be in place for some time.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: “We were called shortly after 3.45pm following reports of a road traffic collision in Kirkley Run in Lowestoft between a car and a pedestrian.

“An air ambulance was called but the pedestrian was taken by ambulance to James Paget Hospital.

“It is believed to be a serious collision. A total road closure has been put in place on Kirkley Run and it is likely to be closed for some time.”

She added: “The driver has left the scene and officers are searching to locate them.”