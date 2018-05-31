Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

A male pedestrian has suffered serious head and chest injuries after a crash involving a coach in west Norfolk.

Officers were called to the serious crash in Heacham on Sunday, after a coach carrying passengers on a day trip to the beach hit a pedestrian.

The white Volvo coach had been travelling along the A149 from Heacham to Hunstanton when the collision occurred around 10.45am.

The male pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, suffered serious head and chest injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment, where he remains.

The road was closed between the Lavender Fields junction at Heacham through to the new roundabout at Hunstanton Road at the bottom of Redgate Hill while emergency services attended, but reopened shortly after 3pm.

One villager, who did not want to be named, said the pedestrian had been hit near to where the footpath ends and cuts through trees into Hunstanton Road, about half a mile from the junction with B1454.

“It was just outside the village,” he said. “It was a large coach, one hell of a size.

“There’s an accident about every week along this road. In the summer time the road is bumper to bumper, it’s unbelievable.

“I have friends who walk by, I wonder who it could be? Was it one of my friends?”

The Safford’s coach involved in the collision carried passengers on a day excursion to Hunstanton from Great Gransden, on the Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire border.

The coach passengers that were left stranded after the collision were helped by a bus driver from bus company Lynx, who took them to the Oasis leisure centre in Hunstanton.

A Lynx spokesman said: “Paul Middleton, a member of our driving team, was asked by Norfolk Police if there was any possibility that he could divert his bus slightly off route to pick up a group of stranded coach passengers as a result of the earlier incident.

“He was told that a replacement coach had been dispatched but was approximately 1.5 to 2 hours so used his initiative to take the stranded passengers to a safe location as quickly as possible.”

King’s Lynn Police thanked the bus driver on Twitter, saying: “We would like to say a big thank you to the bus driver of Lynx Buses who assisted officers yesterday at the serious RTC at Heacham. He helped by transporting the passengers from the coach involved in the RTC to the leisure centre in Hunstanton.”

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident prior to the collision or has dash-cam footage of the incident.

They should contact PC Ben Hawkins at Swaffham Roads Policing on 101 quoting reference 169 of 19/08/18.