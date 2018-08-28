Search

Man taken to hospital after falling out of window

PUBLISHED: 16:10 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:10 04 September 2018

Florence Road, Pakefield near Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

Florence Road, Pakefield near Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

Archant

A man was taken to hospital after falling from a first floor window onto a conservatory below.

Ambulance and firefighters were called to a home on Florence Road, in Pakefield near Lowestoft, about 6.40pm last night (Monday, September 3).

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “A man had fallen from a first floor window onto a conservatory and was unable to get down.”

A fire crew from Lowestoft South managed to get the man down from the roof and into the care of the waiting ambulance.

The spokesman added: “By 7.25pm he had been left in the care of the ambulance.”

The East of England Ambulance Service sent an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance officer to the house.

The man was taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

