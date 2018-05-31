Search

Man dies almost two months after being hit by van in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:27 13 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:50 13 August 2018

Police were called to St Andrews Street at its junction with Duke Street on Wednesday, June 20 to reports of a collision between a van and a pedestrian. (Image: Google Maps)

Archant

A man in his 70s has died almost two months after being hit by a van in Norwich.

Police were called to St Andrews Street at its junction with Duke Street on Wednesday, June 20 to reports of a collision between a van and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was treated at the roadside for his injuries, but he now died following hospital checks and complications with his treatment.

Norfolk Police said officers are keen to trace a cyclist who witnessed the incident and “may hold important information”.

The incident happened at around 10.10am and involved a blue/white Mercedes Vito van, police said.

The driver of the van was uninjured.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision should contact the Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference 134 of 20/06/18.

Officers are also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident.

• Do you wish to pay tribute to the pedestrian? Email luke.powell@archant.co.uk

