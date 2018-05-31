Man in his 80s dies after crash in Outwell

The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he later died

A man has died after a collision in the Fens.

The crash happened at 5.40pm on Monday on Basin Road, in Outwell.

Police say it involved a silver Renault Kangoo, which was travelling from Outwell along Basin Road, and a grey Range Rover, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The Renault left the road and collided with a wall. The driver of the car, a man aged in his 80s, who is believed to have suffered a medical episode, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he died yesterday.

The driver of the Range Rover was uninjured. The road was closed whilst emergency services dealt with the incident and re-opened around 8.30pm.

Anyone who saw the collision, or the manner of driving of the vehicles prior to the incident, should contact the Swaffham roads policing team on 101.