Crude graffiti sprayed on police station

Wymondham Police Investigation Centre was sprayed with crude grafitti. Photo: Archant Archant

A man has been charged with spray painting multiple crude depictions of male body parts on the walls and driveway of the Norfolk Constabulary headquarters.

The offensive graffiti was discovered on the police investigation centre in Wymondham, around 3.30pm on Monday, October 29.

Simon Green, 26, of North Pickenham Road in Swaffham, was arrested in connection with the criminal damage and for driving without insurance.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 30 for his first hearing, where he was granted bail.

He is due to appear again at Norwich Magistrates Court for trial on Wednesday, January 9.