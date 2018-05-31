Man believes what could be Britain’s largest succulent has literally gone through the roof of is greenhouse

Graham Griffin with a photo of the agave atrovirens plant he has grown in Long Road, Lowestoft. Picture: GRAHAM GRIFFIN Archant

A Lowestoft man has grown what he believes is the largest succulent plant currently in Britain.

Graham Griffin, who works as a gardener at Potters Resort in Hopton-on-sea, said the 30ft-high agave atrovirens plant had grown through the roof the greenhouse at his place in Long Road.

He said the Beast from the East combined with the summer heatwave had led to ideal conditions, prompting the plant to have a growth spurt this year.

Mr Griffin said: “It’s the biggest variety of succulent there is in the world. I got it in 1982 from seeds.”

But Mr Griffin said that while the plant looked impressive, it was likely it would die at the end of this season because it was now flowering.

He said: “At first I wasn’t expecting it this year - I thought it would be another two or three years. But I knew it was going to flower by about February.”

Mr Griffin said the plant had drawn quite a bit of attention from neighbours and keen gardeners.