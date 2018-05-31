Search

Two million-year-old mammoth bone displayed at north Norfolk fossil roadshow

PUBLISHED: 11:35 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:36 24 August 2018

Keen fossil hunter, Kelsey Pegg of Sheringham, was over the moon to see the Southern Mammoth Tibia on display. Photo: West Runton Beach Cafe

Archant

A north Norfolk village famous for fossils is hoping to inspire a new generation of mammoth hunters.

Southern mammoth tooth, approximately 2 million years old. Photo: West Runton Beach CafeSouthern mammoth tooth, approximately 2 million years old. Photo: West Runton Beach Cafe

The third West Runton Rocks roadshow is held today at the West Runton Beach Cafe.

The annual fossil, rock, shell and mineral roadshow offers amateur archeologists the chance to have their finds unidentified by experts.

And some mammoth exhibits will be on display, including a two million-year-old leg bone found last year.

The event, on Friday, August 24, runs from 10am to 5pm at Seaview Carpark on Water Lane, and includes arts and crafts stalls, and guided rock pool and fossil hunting.

Dan Chamberlain with his collection including the 2 million year old Southern mammoth tibia, Photo: West Runton Beach CafeDan Chamberlain with his collection including the 2 million year old Southern mammoth tibia, Photo: West Runton Beach Cafe

Cafe manager Louise O’Shea said: “The NWT are doing rockpooling from 11am to 1pm and fossil hunting from 2pm to 5.30pm.

“I’ve got several local collectors here too and there’s a massive selection of mammoth teeth, and a mammoth tibia which is about two million years old”

The event is open to all with families welcome.

READ MORE: Mammoth tibia found at West Runton could be two million years old

Lizzie Earwaker, Isabelle Mudge and Izzy Macadam from Norfolk Wildlife Trust running rockpooling and fossil hunting sessions. Photo: West Runton Beach CafeLizzie Earwaker, Isabelle Mudge and Izzy Macadam from Norfolk Wildlife Trust running rockpooling and fossil hunting sessions. Photo: West Runton Beach Cafe

Jonathan Stewart with some of his fossil collection at West Runton Rocks. Photo: West Runton Beach CafeJonathan Stewart with some of his fossil collection at West Runton Rocks. Photo: West Runton Beach Cafe

