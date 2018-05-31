Search

Town to lose national fashion retailer

PUBLISHED: 17:30 02 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:41 03 August 2018

M&Co in Thetford. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

M&Co in Thetford. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Archant

A national clothing shop in Thetford is set to close its doors in a matter of weeks.

The lease on the building occupied by M&Co is coming to an end and the shop will shut at the end of this month.

A spokesman for M&Co said: “We are closing the Thetford store. Staff have been informed and are in a consultation period.”

It is not believed that any other of the shop’s stores across Norfolk and Suffolk will be affected.

Found on Riverside Walk, the shop sells clothes form women, men and children.

It comes just weeks after the closure of the town’s New Look on King Street.

In March, the company announced it was to close 60 stores across the country in order to help restore long-term profitability.

There are already three empty retail units on Riverside Walk.

In May last year, Argos moved out of its premises and a new “digital store” opened inside Sainsbury’s on the Forest Retail Park.

Topic Tags:

