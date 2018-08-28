Search

Lucky escape for 13-year-old boy after being hit by car

PUBLISHED: 17:24 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:24 29 August 2018

The teenager was seriously injured in Millennium Way by the Aldi store Picture: Anthony Carroll

Archant

A 13-year-old boy who was thought to have life-changing injuries was released from hospital after a serious accident later the same day.

The teenager was hit by a car on Millennium Way, Lowestoft, which earlier this month was revealed to be the worst road in Waveney for speeding.

The boy was initially thought to have suffered life-changing head injuries, but Suffolk Police confirmed today he received only minor injuries and that he walked out of hospital later the same day.

An air ambulance was called to the incident which took place at 9.54am on Saturday, August 25, close to the Aldi store on the outskirts of the town, and led to a road closure and bus diversions.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: “The teenage boy was released from hospital later that day after sustaining minor injuries.

“Officers would like to thank the public for their patience and their assistance on the day of the incident.”

