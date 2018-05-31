Lowestoft teenager to compete in triathlon alongside paralympians and celebrities

Katie Nesbitt, from Lowestoft, will compete in a para triathlon as part of the Superhero Series. Picture: Julie Nesbitt Archant

A teenager with several disabilities will compete with paralympians, celebrities and injured servicemen and woman in a para triathlon.

Katie Nesbitt, from Lowestoft, has won a place in the Celebrity Superhero Tri as part of the Superhero Series, which brings together millions of people with disabilities and long-term injuries in a sporting arena.

The 19-year-old, who has epilepsy, dystonia and ehlers-danlos syndrome, was nominated by her mother Julie and subsequently chosen to take part in the competition.

Taking place at Dorney Lake in Windsor on August 18, the event will consist of 30 celebrity-led teams of three undertaking one stage of the triathlon each.

Miss Nesbitt, who says she is “really excited” about competing in her first ever triathlon, will take on the 150m swim, before team captain Stuart Croxford embarks on a 1km push/run and fellow everyday superhero Mark Harrison cycles 3km.

The competition offers a rare chance for chosen competitors to meet heroic injured servicemen and women who have achieved great sporting feats, Mr Croxford being one of them.

Army captain Mr Croxford suffered severe injuries to his feet in 2012 when his vehicle hit a mine during a tour in Afghanistan. Having been wheelchair bound for almost a year, tragedy struck again a few months later and his leg had to be amputated.

Superhero Series founder and paralympian Sophia Warner said: “This year’s event will be bigger and better with more celebrity team captains from sport, entertainment and the military competing alongside everyday superheroes.

“The competition winners are people who shared their superpowers and told us why they thought the team captains would choose them. This year we had over 200 applications and we were blown away by the response.

“I’m really pleased to be able to give 50 everyday superheroes the chance to compete alongside their idols - who have been inspired by their team mates in training already.”

Other team captains taking part in this year’s event include six-time Paralympic champion David Weir, comedian and TV presenter Adam Hills, and swimmer Susie Rodgers who has won four Paralympic medals.

The Superhero Series 2018 is powered by Npower.