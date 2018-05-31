Street market brings flavours from around the world to town
PUBLISHED: 16:04 02 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:04 02 August 2018
Archant
Lowestoft is alive with the tastes, smells and sensations of cuisine from across the globe after a popular street market set up shop.
The Continental Street Market kicked-off today (Thursday, August 2) and will run until Sunday.
London Road North has been packed full with stalls selling food, crafts and refreshments from around the world.
The market, which is run by RR Events, visits locations all over the world.
An RR spokesman said: “It’s been great, a lot of people around - Lowestoft is a nice place.”
Martin, who manages The Chocolate Box stall praised the atmosphere of the market.
He said: “The weather is bringing plenty of people down, sales are going steady.”
Those enjoying the sunny weather and world-trotting snacks were also treated to the wonderful sounds of Norwich busker Nigel Ashcroft.
Mr Ashcroft, who performs across the region, said: It’s lovely to be a part of something like this.”