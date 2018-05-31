Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Trip to see seals on Scroby Sands ends in lifeboat rescue

PUBLISHED: 21:11 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:54 02 August 2018

Lowestoft RNLI relief lifeboat RNLB Cosandra. Photo: Lowestoft RNLI

Lowestoft RNLI relief lifeboat RNLB Cosandra. Photo: Lowestoft RNLI

Lowestoft RNLI

A pleasure trip ended in a callout for a lifeboat crew this afternoon (Wednesday) when a small boat suffered engine failure and began drifting off the Suffolk coast.

A small rigid inflatable boat (rib) had been on a trip to take a family to see the seals on Scroby Sands when the engine failed on their return journey.

The two adults and two children on the rib radioed their predicament to the UK Coastguard who called out Lowestoft RNLI relief lifeboat RNLB Cosandra at 3.50pm to go to the aid of the vessel.

Area lifesaving manager Lee Firman said: “Our volunteer crew soon launched the lifeboat and headed to the stranded vessel which was just offshore south of Corton.

“When we arrived we found that the crew on the four-metre rib, who were all wearing lifejackets, had managed to drop anchor, which was holding despite a fresh south-east breeze and a good ebb tide running which was trying to push the craft to the north.

“The adults on board said that the outboard engine on the craft had failed and they began to drift and realised that they needed help.

“A tow line was attached to the rib and they were safely towed into the Yacht Basin at Lowestoft.”

Most Read

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Where would you put a giant decorated lighthouse?

The lighthouse will be auctioned for charity. Picture: SUPPLIED BY GARY DICKENSON

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast