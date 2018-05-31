Search

New museum exhibit to showcase Lowestoft’s folk tales

PUBLISHED: 13:21 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:21 07 August 2018

Lowestoft Museum volunteers with the Cabinet of Curiosity at the Lowestoft Summer Festival earlier this summer. Picture: Alex Jeffery

Archant

A new exhibit is to be unveiled at a popular museum – thanks to a creative link-up between artists, school pupils and care home residents.

On top of the Cabinet is the hand-bound Lowestoft Folk Story Book, containing a specially commissioned Lowestoft Folk Story, as well as personal anecdotes, family traditions and home cures. A beautifully tattooed hand holds an audio set on which Museum visitors can listen to some of the stories contained in the Book and hear the voices of some of the participants. Picture: Alex JefferyOn top of the Cabinet is the hand-bound Lowestoft Folk Story Book, containing a specially commissioned Lowestoft Folk Story, as well as personal anecdotes, family traditions and home cures. A beautifully tattooed hand holds an audio set on which Museum visitors can listen to some of the stories contained in the Book and hear the voices of some of the participants. Picture: Alex Jeffery

Lowestoft Museum will be showcasing a brand new exhibit – the Cabinet of Curiosity – as part of a project run by Suffolk Artlink that involves children from Oulton Broad Primary School and residents at Broadlands Residential Care Home.

The project, called Lowestoft Folk, launched in January this year as it brings together different generations to explore the folk art heritage and associated folklore of Lowestoft through the collections held in Lowestoft Museum.

Dr Eastwood’s surgery in Lowestoft Museum is full of bottles and potions, but we don’t think you’ll find this particular cure anywhere on the shelves? Picture: Alex JefferyDr Eastwood’s surgery in Lowestoft Museum is full of bottles and potions, but we don’t think you’ll find this particular cure anywhere on the shelves? Picture: Alex Jeffery

During the spring term, a group of 10 pupils from Oulton Broad Primary School visited residents at Broadlands Residential Home each week for a programme of creative sessions led by professional artists.

Together, they listened to stories, shared tales of family remedies and old sayings, and created some beautiful artwork that was inspired by the Lowestoft Porcelain collection.

On top of the Cabinet is the hand-bound Lowestoft Folk Story Book.Three small drawers are named after someone associated with the Museum. Picture: Alex JefferyOn top of the Cabinet is the hand-bound Lowestoft Folk Story Book.Three small drawers are named after someone associated with the Museum. Picture: Alex Jeffery

Their artworks and stories have all been creatively captured by the Cabinet of Curiosity, which is now installed at Lowestoft Museum following its first public outing at the Lowestoft Summer Festival.

Project officer, Candida Wingate, said: “Visitors really loved the craftsmanship of the Cabinet, it makes it all feel very special, and once they began to piece together the different exhibits and some of the stories behind them it really brought parts of the collections to life.

“Of course, we can’t tell you what those mysteries are – you’ll have to find out for yourself. Over the summer holidays, there will be special sessions at Lowestoft Museum where you can explore the Cabinet of Curiosity and find out more about the objects and stories that inspired it.”

Sessions take place from Monday, August 13 and for the following three Monday (August 20, 27 and September 3) from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. Entry to the Museum, which is based at Broad House in Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad is free.

This autumn the Cabinet of Curiosity will be toured to schools, libraries and residential homes in Lowestoft.

Lowestoft Folk runs until September 2019, during which time it will work with three more intergenerational groups from schools, residential homes and sheltered housing units in Lowestoft.

For more information visit www.suffolkartlink.org.uk/lowestoft-folk

