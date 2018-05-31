Lowestoft Museum to host annual family fun day

Lowestoft Museum, which is set to host its annual family fun day.

A museum preserving the history of its surrounding area is set to host a family fun day.

There will be an opportunity to see the famous Pakefield flints. Courtesy of Patricia Day There will be an opportunity to see the famous Pakefield flints. Courtesy of Patricia Day

As part of the ‘Summer in Suffolk Museums’ initiative, Lowestoft Museum - in Nicholas Everitt Park - will be holding its annual free open day from 11am to 4pm on Sunday, August 12.

Visitors will be given an opportunity to examine the collections of local archaeology, as well as exhibits focussing on local industries and personalities.

There will also be a chance to see the famous Pakefield flints, discovered by amateur archaeologists in 2001 within cliffs south of Lowestoft. The flints were confirmed as tools used by early man about 700,000 years ago, pushing back the known arrival of early humans in northern Europe by 200,000 years.

The evidence sits proudly alongside subsequent discoveries and continues to be part of ongoing research relating to the story of human habitation along the east coast.