13-year-old hit by vehicle on busy road suffers life-changing injuries

PUBLISHED: 13:48 25 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:48 25 August 2018

The teenager was seriously injured in Millennium Way by the Aldi store Picture: Anthony Carroll

The teenager was seriously injured in Millennium Way by the Aldi store Picture: Anthony Carroll

Archant

A teenager has suffered “life-changing injuries” after being hit by a vehicle on a busy Lowestoft road this morning.

The teenager was seriously injured in Millennium Way by the Aldi store Picture: Anthony Carroll

A Suffolk Police spokesman said they were called at 9.54am to Millennium Way by the Aldi store on the outskirts of the town.

The teenager, who is 13, was taken to hospital and Suffolk Police said they suffered life changing injuries.

Police could not say what sex the teenager is.

An air ambulance was called in as emergency services dealt with the aftermath of the collision.

The accident saw the road closed and it was finally clear by 12.21pm.

It led to bus diversions.

