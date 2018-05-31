Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lowestoft Maritime Museum set to host 50th anniversary celebration

PUBLISHED: 15:06 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:52 08 August 2018

Lowestoft Maritime Museum, which is set to host a 50th anniversary celebration evening. Picture: Nick Butcher

Lowestoft Maritime Museum, which is set to host a 50th anniversary celebration evening. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A museum showcasing Lowestoft’s fishing glory years is inviting members past and present to celebrate a symbolic milestone.

Colin Dixon and Jim Aguss from Lowestoft Maritime Museum. Picture: Nick ButcherColin Dixon and Jim Aguss from Lowestoft Maritime Museum. Picture: Nick Butcher

Lowestoft Maritime Museum will host a 50th anniversary celebration on Thursday, August 16, welcoming back friends and guests who have been associated with the heritage hub in years gone by.

The event will also commemorate six decades since the formation of the Lowestoft and East Suffolk Maritime Society, founded by a group of local maritime enthusiasts to preserve the area’s rich fishing history.

“The gathering is a chance for past members and friends of the museum to reminisce about years gone by,” said museum chairman, Jim Aguss. “Many of those who will be coming along are still members of the society, for which we will also be marking the 60th anniversary.

“We’re hoping to have at least 40 people coming along for the evening. It will be nice to see older faces coming back to have a look, as well as newer faces who work with us now.”

The celebration evening will also mark 60 years since the formation of the Lowestoft and East Suffolk Maritime Society. Picture: Nick ButcherThe celebration evening will also mark 60 years since the formation of the Lowestoft and East Suffolk Maritime Society. Picture: Nick Butcher

Taking place from 6pm to 8pm, the evening at the museum will see society members give celebratory speeches, while those less familiar with the collection in its current form will be given a tour.

The site, situated on Whapload Road, exhibits an array of maritime artefacts including ship models, fishing miscellaneous and medals awarded to Lowestoft fishermen and Royal Navy personnel.

In keeping with the ongoing anniversary celebrations, the museum will be offering free entry from Monday, August 13 to Sunday, August 19.

“The seven days of free entry is a special week where all are invited to see what the museum has to offer,” added Mr Aguss. “It is the summer holidays, after all.

“We have the history of the town in the museum and, for a lot of people, that’s the only thing they can cling onto when it comes to Lowestoft’s fishing connections.

“The incredible thing is that people don’t know we’re here. Somebody came in recently and said they’d lived in Lowestoft for 43 years and still didn’t know about us. There’s more to the town than the beach and prom - people tend to forget that there is lots to see north of the Bascule Bridge!”

For more information about Lowestoft Maritime Museum, the celebration evening or volunteering, call Mr Aguss on 01502 569165.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast