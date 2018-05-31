Lowestoft Maritime Museum set to host 50th anniversary celebration

A museum showcasing Lowestoft’s fishing glory years is inviting members past and present to celebrate a symbolic milestone.

Lowestoft Maritime Museum will host a 50th anniversary celebration on Thursday, August 16, welcoming back friends and guests who have been associated with the heritage hub in years gone by.

The event will also commemorate six decades since the formation of the Lowestoft and East Suffolk Maritime Society, founded by a group of local maritime enthusiasts to preserve the area’s rich fishing history.

“The gathering is a chance for past members and friends of the museum to reminisce about years gone by,” said museum chairman, Jim Aguss. “Many of those who will be coming along are still members of the society, for which we will also be marking the 60th anniversary.

“We’re hoping to have at least 40 people coming along for the evening. It will be nice to see older faces coming back to have a look, as well as newer faces who work with us now.”

Taking place from 6pm to 8pm, the evening at the museum will see society members give celebratory speeches, while those less familiar with the collection in its current form will be given a tour.

The site, situated on Whapload Road, exhibits an array of maritime artefacts including ship models, fishing miscellaneous and medals awarded to Lowestoft fishermen and Royal Navy personnel.

In keeping with the ongoing anniversary celebrations, the museum will be offering free entry from Monday, August 13 to Sunday, August 19.

“The seven days of free entry is a special week where all are invited to see what the museum has to offer,” added Mr Aguss. “It is the summer holidays, after all.

“We have the history of the town in the museum and, for a lot of people, that’s the only thing they can cling onto when it comes to Lowestoft’s fishing connections.

“The incredible thing is that people don’t know we’re here. Somebody came in recently and said they’d lived in Lowestoft for 43 years and still didn’t know about us. There’s more to the town than the beach and prom - people tend to forget that there is lots to see north of the Bascule Bridge!”

For more information about Lowestoft Maritime Museum, the celebration evening or volunteering, call Mr Aguss on 01502 569165.