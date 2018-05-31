Man shaves moustache for only the second time in his life for charity challenge

Phil Davis. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

A man whose whole family have suffered from cancer took a razor to his hair to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Phil Davis and his wife, Julie-Ann Davis, who operated the clippers at his Brave the Shave event. Picture: Mick Howes Phil Davis and his wife, Julie-Ann Davis, who operated the clippers at his Brave the Shave event. Picture: Mick Howes

Phil Davis, 59, who has lived in Lowestoft since 2010, said he was inspired to take on the Brave the Shave challenge in memory of his mother who died of lung cancer in 1999.

By doing the challenge, Mr Davis has successfully raised more than £70 for the charity.

He added that his brother and father have also suffered from prostate cancer, with his sister suffering from breast cancer as well.

He said: “I did it in memory of my mother who died in 1999 and all of those who are suffering with cancer.

“I have been thinking about doing this for years and it is a long time coming. I am used to having shaved hair but I do look a bit strange.

“It’s only the second time in my life I have shaved my moustache!”