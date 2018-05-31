Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man shaves moustache for only the second time in his life for charity challenge

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 August 2018

Phil Davis. Picture: Mick Howes

Phil Davis. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

A man whose whole family have suffered from cancer took a razor to his hair to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Phil Davis and his wife, Julie-Ann Davis, who operated the clippers at his Brave the Shave event. Picture: Mick HowesPhil Davis and his wife, Julie-Ann Davis, who operated the clippers at his Brave the Shave event. Picture: Mick Howes

Phil Davis, 59, who has lived in Lowestoft since 2010, said he was inspired to take on the Brave the Shave challenge in memory of his mother who died of lung cancer in 1999.

By doing the challenge, Mr Davis has successfully raised more than £70 for the charity.

He added that his brother and father have also suffered from prostate cancer, with his sister suffering from breast cancer as well.

He said: “I did it in memory of my mother who died in 1999 and all of those who are suffering with cancer.

Phil Davis and his wife, Julie-Ann Davis, who operated the clippers at his Brave the Shave event. Picture: Mick HowesPhil Davis and his wife, Julie-Ann Davis, who operated the clippers at his Brave the Shave event. Picture: Mick Howes

“I have been thinking about doing this for years and it is a long time coming. I am used to having shaved hair but I do look a bit strange.

“It’s only the second time in my life I have shaved my moustache!”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast