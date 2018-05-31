Girl rescued after seizure leaves her floating face down out at sea

Lowestoft Beach.

A girl was saved by lifeguards after a seizure left her floating face down in the sea 50m offshore.

At around 3pm yesterday (August 11) at Lowestoft Beach a girl suffered a seizure while swimming in between the RNLI Lifeguard’s red and yellow flags.

A lifeguard patrolling the shoreline spotted the girl in distress and rushed into the sea.

By the time he reached the girl she was face down in the water – around 50m out to sea.

The lifeguard towed the girl back to shore where his colleague was waiting with first aid equipment.

A third member of the Lowestoft Lifeguard team coordinated with the ambulance – which was at the beach just 10 minutes later.

An RNLI spokesman said: “The teamwork of the Lowestoft Lifeguard team has potentially saved a life today.”

The heroic trio wished the girl a speedy recovery with the spokesman adding: “We are thankful she chose to swim between our red and yellow flags.”