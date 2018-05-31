Chilli festival comes to seaside town

A stand at the chilli festival Picture: Mick Howes Archant

The Lowestoft Chilli Festival is on the Royal Green in Lowestoft today until 5pm.

The Lowestoft chilli festival has been running for four years, every year bringing something new and exciting to the arena.

Organisers are holding the UK Chilli Sauce Awards on the day of the event.

People will have the opportunity to taste and to score a wide variety of chilli sauces ranging from mild to super-hot and their scores will decide the winners of the awards in all categories. There will be chilli sauces from all across the country.

At 3 pm, a chilli eating competition will take place at the Atlas Taxis Stand.

Stalls will include chilli sauces, spices, chilli sweets, chilli beer, chilli cakes and slices, face painting, homebrew and the ChilliLand event stall.