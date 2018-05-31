Seven crews battle flat fire for more than three hours

The flat in Crown Street East, Lowestoft remained cordoned off by a fire crew following the flat blaze. Picture: Mark Boggis Archant

Firefighters spent more than three hours tackling a blaze at a flat in Lowestoft.

Firefighters tackling the flat fire in Lowestoft Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE Firefighters tackling the flat fire in Lowestoft Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Fire crews from Suffolk and Norfolk were called out to tackle the blaze, which broke out at a property in Crown Street East, just off the A47 in Lowestoft about 7.15pm last night.

A brigade spokesman said seven crews from across both counties tackled the blaze, which took until 10.40pm to have under control,

“Crews used two hose reels, one jet and breathing apparatus within the property,” the brigade spokesman said.

“All persons within the building were accounted for.”

The brigade thanked colleagues from Norfolk for their support as well as the British Red Cross Rapid response unit, who assisted the occupants of the flats.

Crews from Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, Felixstowe, Southwold, Beccles, North Lowestoft and Lowestoft South fire stations attended.

With fire crews monitoring the site for safety overnight, a fire engine remained at the scene this morning (Monday).