Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Seven crews battle flat fire for more than three hours

PUBLISHED: 10:32 13 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:44 13 August 2018

The flat in Crown Street East, Lowestoft remained cordoned off by a fire crew following the flat blaze. Picture: Mark Boggis

The flat in Crown Street East, Lowestoft remained cordoned off by a fire crew following the flat blaze. Picture: Mark Boggis

Archant

Firefighters spent more than three hours tackling a blaze at a flat in Lowestoft.

Firefighters tackling the flat fire in Lowestoft Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICEFirefighters tackling the flat fire in Lowestoft Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Fire crews from Suffolk and Norfolk were called out to tackle the blaze, which broke out at a property in Crown Street East, just off the A47 in Lowestoft about 7.15pm last night.

A brigade spokesman said seven crews from across both counties tackled the blaze, which took until 10.40pm to have under control,

“Crews used two hose reels, one jet and breathing apparatus within the property,” the brigade spokesman said.

“All persons within the building were accounted for.”

The brigade thanked colleagues from Norfolk for their support as well as the British Red Cross Rapid response unit, who assisted the occupants of the flats.

Crews from Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, Felixstowe, Southwold, Beccles, North Lowestoft and Lowestoft South fire stations attended.

With fire crews monitoring the site for safety overnight, a fire engine remained at the scene this morning (Monday).

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Andrew Watson is still missing Picture: Joanne King

Firefighters called to a fire in Scottow

Three crews are on the scene of a fire in Scottow. Photo: Steve Adams

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast