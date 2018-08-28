Father and son take gold at European Martial Arts Games

Kevin Gunton and his son Oliver both won gold at the European Martial Arts Games in Liechtenstein.

A father and son from Lowestoft cemented their status among the top martial artists in the world by taking gold at an international contest in Liechtenstein.

It was a successful medal haul for Lowestoft's Shugyosha Jujitsu club.

Both Kevin Gunton and his eight-year-old son Oliver picked up gold medals at the European Martial Arts Games last month.

The pair previously picked up gold at last year’s World Martial Arts Games in Orlando, Florida, and they retained their medals in the realistic self-defence and self-defence categories.

Mr Gunton, 32, has been training in jujitsu since the age of 13 and is a 4th Dan black belt.

Speaking of his family’s success he said: “It’s really good, I couldn’t be prouder of Oliver. It’s good to have these shared experiences together.

Kevin Gunton and Adam Hitcham, of Shugyosha Jujitsu, both won gold at the European Martial Arts Games in Liechtenstein.

“We will be going to India next October to defend our world titles.”

Mr Gunton also runs the Shugyosha Jujitsu club with fellow martial artist Adam Hitcham – who won a gold and silver in Liechtenstein.

James Duncumb, who also trains at the club, is likewise a European champion.

The club is based at The East Anglian Mixed Martial Arts Academy (EAMMA) on London Road South and offers tuition in traditional samurai jujitsu and street self-defence.

Kevin Gunton and his son Oliver both won gold at the European Martial Arts Games in Liechtenstein. Photo courtesy of Kevin Gunton. Kevin Gunton and his son Oliver both won gold at the European Martial Arts Games in Liechtenstein. Photo courtesy of Kevin Gunton.

Mr Gunton added: “Myself and Adam are very proud of not only what we have achieved but of what Oliver and James have achieved.

“Between us we came away with five gold medals, five silver medals and two bronze medals.”

“They have worked extremely hard and have been rewarded. We have other students working hard at local competitions who are hoping to qualify for the Great Britain squad.”

The world champion spoke of the benefits the sport hold for younger competitors.

He said: “All our students work hard every week but they also have lots of fun while doing so.

“It’s good for the kids to get into – we work on their discipline, plus it is good for their fitness and confidence in later life.

“We would love more people from the local area to get involved and try something new and have fun while doing so.”

For more information about the Shugyosha Jujitsu club visit facebook.com/ShugyoshaJujitsu

