Charity helping those with brain injuries raises £2,500 at fun day

PUBLISHED: 17:23 14 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:23 14 August 2018

Brainwave Independence Group chairman David Revell with Waveney MP Peter Aldous at the charity's annual ‘'Big Funday’'. Picture: Howard Thomas

Thousands of pounds was raised as a charity dedicated to helping people with brain injuries and disabilities hosted a special fun day.

Brainwave Independence Group held its annual ‘Big Funday’. Daniel Drew, whom the charity has helped, being glittered by one of the Mirror Mirror team. Picture: Howard ThomasBrainwave Independence Group held its annual ‘Big Funday’. Daniel Drew, whom the charity has helped, being glittered by one of the Mirror Mirror team. Picture: Howard Thomas

Amid sweltering heat, Lowestoft charity Brainwave Independence Group (BIG) held its ‘Big Funday’ at Camps Heath in Oulton Broad, inviting local people to enjoy a day packed with entertainment.

The event on Sunday, August 5, included performances from acts including Dog Agility, Ukelele Rumpus, the Fay Bedford Stage School and the Jordon Ayres Dance School, while Waveney MP Peter Aldous - a staunch supporter of the charity - was in attendance.

BIG promotes independent living among its clients and helps them pursue full and interesting lives. Its goal is to open a day centre in Lowestoft that people with brain injuries or disabilities can visit.

Fundraisers such as bike rides, parachute jumps and the annual fun day are held on a regular basis and, despite the scorching temperatures, hundreds attended to help raise about £2.500.

