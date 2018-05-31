Lowestoft army cadets triumph with top award in Germany

The Lowestoft based “B” Company won best company at their annual camp in Germany. Picture: Suffolk Army Cadet Force Archant

The Suffolk Army Cadet Force has returned from their annual camp in Germany, with success for the Lowestoft based “B” Company.

The detachment of the Suffolk ACF returned home triumphant after winning best company at the camp at Normandy barracks in Sennelarger, Germany.

Major Mark Galley, officer commanding, said: “We are delighted at winning, especially here in Germany.

“We were up against stiff competition this year, but all the cadets and adult instructors pulled together with team spirit.”