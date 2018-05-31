Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lowestoft army cadets triumph with top award in Germany

PUBLISHED: 12:15 14 August 2018

The Lowestoft based “B” Company won best company at their annual camp in Germany. Picture: Suffolk Army Cadet Force

The Lowestoft based “B” Company won best company at their annual camp in Germany. Picture: Suffolk Army Cadet Force

Archant

The Suffolk Army Cadet Force has returned from their annual camp in Germany, with success for the Lowestoft based “B” Company.

The detachment of the Suffolk ACF returned home triumphant after winning best company at the camp at Normandy barracks in Sennelarger, Germany.

Major Mark Galley, officer commanding, said: “We are delighted at winning, especially here in Germany.

“We were up against stiff competition this year, but all the cadets and adult instructors pulled together with team spirit.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Andrew Watson is still missing Picture: Joanne King

Firefighters called to a fire in Scottow

Three crews are on the scene of a fire in Scottow. Photo: Steve Adams

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast