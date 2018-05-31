New plans announced for Love West Norfolk campaign

Love West Norfolk announce new plans for phase two of the campaign Picture: Matthew Usher Matthew Usher

Residents and organisations in West Norfolk will have the opportunity to show they Love West Norfolk as new plans for phase two of the campaign are announced.

Love West Norfolk aims to create pride and aspiration in the local area, giving residents and visitors the opportunity to make their voices heard across the county and beyond.

As phase two commences, new toolkit will be made available to help businesses, shops, schools, charities and voluntary groups sign up and get actively involved in the campaign.`

West Norfolk will also have the chance to recognise individuals who are making a difference in and for the area when the Love West Norfolk Champions scheme opens later this year. Members of the public will be able to nominate potential champions who will be chosen by a judging panel.

David Pomfret, principal of the College of West Anglia, said: “The response to phase one was overwhelming and the message was very clear - we love West Norfolk.

“Now we want to shout about West Norfolk even more, and let people know regionally and nationally just how special this area is.”

Councillor Amanda Bosworth, mayor of Hunstanton said: “I am delighted that Hunstanton has been chosen to launch phase two of Love West Norfolk, particularly as our traditional market town epitomises everything that the coast has to offer.

“We are always happy to share what it is that we love most about living here, enjoying a laid-back lifestyle that encompasses a wide choice of activities in the contrasting settings of sand and sea or manicured gardens, all set against a backdrop of expansive skies and magnificent sunsets.”

Phase two of the campaign will see activities based around six themes which have been identified as the priority areas of focus - Live West Norfolk, Work West Norfolk, Learn West Norfolk, Play West Norfolk, Visit West Norfolk and Invest West Norfolk.

The campaign will also see the relaunch of the Love West Norfolk website as a one-stop shop for promoting the area and for signposting to resources and information within West Norfolk.

For more information, visit www.lovewestnorfolk.co.uk.