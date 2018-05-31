Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Louisa the adventurous Lurcher looking for a home

PUBLISHED: 11:10 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:51 24 August 2018

Louisa the two-year-old Lurcher. Picture: Dogs Trust

Louisa the two-year-old Lurcher. Picture: Dogs Trust

Archant

They say that dogs are a man’s best friend but for the canines at Dogs Trust’s Rehoming Centre in Snetterton many are still looking for a home.

Louisa is a two-year-old Lurcher who gets excited about everything in life.

She is a cheerful girl who likes to go on adventures so is looking for an active home.

Louisa can live with children over 10 and she can also live with another four-legged friend. She will need some help with her basics and manners as she is a bit of a “cheeky monkey” who likes to investigate items in higher places.

This very friendly dog loves people and likes to run around – all she asks for after that is a cosy bed to snooze in.

Louisa is looking for a breed experienced owner who knows about Lurchers.

For more information call 01953 498377 or visit the Dogs Trust HQ in North End Road, Snetterton.

Most Read

Traveller faces court action for ‘trespassing’ on land he has lived on for decades

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Video: Police presence stepped up at McDonald’s restaurant to tackle anti-social behaviour

McDonald's restaurant, Gillingham near Beccles. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Video: Take a look inside Norwich’s newest nightclub Popworld following £500k investment

Popworld Credit: Ella Wilkinson

‘Immoral’ plans for 148 homes submitted to Norfolk council

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk man jailed after being caught with more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes

Cigarettes were hidden in wooden containers coated in bitumen. PIC: HM Revenue and Customs.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: Police presence stepped up at McDonald’s restaurant to tackle anti-social behaviour

McDonald's restaurant, Gillingham near Beccles. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Video: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Village at War Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Norwich drivers to face diversions because of A47 Postwick bridge work

Resurfacing work on one of the bridges at Postwick will mean diversions for drivers. Picture: Mike Page

Beach goers warned that taking pebbles away is illegal

Sheringham beach celebrates Norfolk Day Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: 7 brilliant walks to try in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Views from the new boardwalk that has been installed at Bugh Castle Roman Fort. Picture: Nick Butcher

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast