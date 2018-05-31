Louisa the adventurous Lurcher looking for a home

Louisa the two-year-old Lurcher. Picture: Dogs Trust Archant

They say that dogs are a man’s best friend but for the canines at Dogs Trust’s Rehoming Centre in Snetterton many are still looking for a home.

Louisa is a two-year-old Lurcher who gets excited about everything in life.

She is a cheerful girl who likes to go on adventures so is looking for an active home.

Louisa can live with children over 10 and she can also live with another four-legged friend. She will need some help with her basics and manners as she is a bit of a “cheeky monkey” who likes to investigate items in higher places.

This very friendly dog loves people and likes to run around – all she asks for after that is a cosy bed to snooze in.

Louisa is looking for a breed experienced owner who knows about Lurchers.

For more information call 01953 498377 or visit the Dogs Trust HQ in North End Road, Snetterton.