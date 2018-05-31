Search

Lottery fund cash will pay for urgent repairs at historic Norfolk church

PUBLISHED: 14:38 09 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:01 09 August 2018

Parishoners at Cawston Parish Church celebrating the National Lottery grant. Picture: SUPPLIED BY RED ANDREW WHITEHEAD

Archant

Parishoners at Cawston Parish Church are celebrating thanks to news of a £221,800 Heritage Lottery Fund for urgent repairs.

The cash will be used to make the 14th century church of St Agnes weatherproof by repairing high leaded windows and introducing a state-of-the-art drainage system to take rainwater away from the building.

The community will also benefit from the creation of a new multi-purpose space.

The church’s team vicar, Rev Andrew Whitehead, said: “We’re delighted to receive this generous grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund, which amounts to 71pc of the total project costs.

Their contribution is key to the success of this project, but our challenge now is to secure the rest of the funds - a total of £92,000 which we’re seeking from other grant making bodies and donations from individuals.”

The church is also running an online fundraising campaign, and donations can be made at pay.churchdesk.com/B1swuIKHX

