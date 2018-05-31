Search

Lorry overturns at roundabout on A140

PUBLISHED: 08:47 14 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:12 15 August 2018

Recovery at the overturned lorry on the A140. Picture: Marc Betts

Recovery at the overturned lorry on the A140. Picture: Marc Betts

Archant

Police were forced to close part of the carriageway at a roundabout on the busy A140 after a lorry overturned.

A lorry has overturned on the A140. Picture: Marc BettsA lorry has overturned on the A140. Picture: Marc Betts

Officers were called at 7.35am after reports that the trailer of the articulated truck had turned over at the Dickleburgh and Thelveton roundabout.

The junction marks the transition between the single carriageway and the double carriageway section to Scole.

Inspector Lou Provart, of Norfolk Police, said one lane had been blocked and there was slow progress for traffic in the area.

Police stayed on scene for most of the day and closed the roundabout while the lorry was recovered.

A lorry has overturned on the A140. Picture: Marc BettsA lorry has overturned on the A140. Picture: Marc Betts

With the trailer carrying flooring, recovery had to decide whether to remove the load or turn the trailer with it still inside.

By Tuesday evening, the road had been cleared.

