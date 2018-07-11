Search

Public to get chance to have their say on who should govern Norfolk’s fire service

PUBLISHED: 12:10 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:54 15 August 2018

Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner is continuing his tour of the county to seek views from members of the public about who should govern the fire service.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) is currently governed by Norfolk County Council’s Communities Committee.

But under the PCC’s proposal, Lorne Green would become the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) with a pledge to give the NFRS operational and financial independence while ensuring it retains its cultural identity.

Mr Green will be at the following locations to speak to members of the public and allow them to have their say: King’s Lynn, Hardwick Sainsburys, Thursday, August 16, 10.30am to noon; King’s Lynn, Morrisons, August 16, 2pm to 4pm; North Walsham, Sainsburys, Friday, August 17, 2pm to 4pm; Swaffham, Market Place, Saturday, August 18, from 10am; Sheringham, Tesco, Tuesday, August 21, 10am to noon and Cromer seafront, Tuesday, August 21, 2pm to 4pm.

