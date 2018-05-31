Search

All aboard, as the Lord Mayor visits Eaton Park miniature railway

PUBLISHED: 16:49 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:49 28 August 2018

Lord Mayor of Norwich, Martin Schmierer enjoying a ride on the Eaton park Miniature Railway. Picture: Eaton Park Railway

Eaton Park miniature railway has raised more than £680 for the Lord Mayor’s Fund.

On Monday, August 27, Eaton Park miniature railway held a ‘railway in the park’ day in aid of the Lord Mayor’s fund and its chosen charity for 2018, The Feed Foundation.

The day was opened by Lord Mayor, Martin Schmierer, who addressed a packed station before joining hundreds of people in enjoying a ride on one of two miniature engines in operation for the day.

More than 700 people enjoyed a ride on the railway raising a total of £689.

Allan Shirley, stationmaster on the day said: “We are all pleased that the day was successful and that we had dry weather. We have all had great fun running this day for the Mayor’s charity and I am certain park visitors enjoyed it too.”

Each autumn the railway already holds a popular Children in Need Day and the Lord Mayor’s Fund day has also become a regular fixture in the attraction’s calendar.

