Man charged with dealing class A drugs in Great Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth Police charged the man with supplying class A drugs Picture: Ian Burt.

A man from London has been charged with supplying class A drugs in Great Yarmouth as part of Operation Gravity.

Ben Baker, 21, was arrested after Great Yarmouth Police carried out a warrant in the town on Monday.

Baker was then charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of A class drugs and remanded to appear at court.

Another man, 20 and also from London, who was arrested at the same time as Baker has been released under police investigation.

Operation Gravity was launched in November 2016 by Norfolk Police to make life harder for London drug gangs funnelling crack and heroin into Norwich, Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn.