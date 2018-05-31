Norfolk youngster bounces back after 40mph karting crash in first competitive season

Logan Howes racing. Picture: Stu Stretton photography Archant

A youngster from Bunwell, near Attleborough, is hoping to continue his run of form after bouncing back from a 40mph head-on collision in his first BKC Karting Championship.

Karting enthusiast, six-year-old Logan Howes from Carleton Rode. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Karting enthusiast, six-year-old Logan Howes from Carleton Rode. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Logan Howes, aged seven, competed in his first competitive karting championship and is on course to finish in the top 15 out of 30 drivers.

With just three races left he is hoping to close in on the top ten and make a name for himself.

The Carleton Rode Primary School pupil said: “We have found our first major competitive season so far really fun, we are enjoying going around the country learning and racing at these new tracks each one giving different challenges.

“The highlight of my season was the race held at GYG kart track in North Wales, where I was finding myself battling at the sharp end of the pack, securing a fifth and a fourth in the first two heats and battling for a podium in the final before getting taken out on the third lap.”

Logan Howes with sponsors Power Maxed Racing. Picture: James Howes Logan Howes with sponsors Power Maxed Racing. Picture: James Howes

Although it was a strong performance for the youngster in his first season, it was still full of highs and lows.

Logan added: “We had a few low points but the worst by far was at the pre-season test back in February.

“I had a major crash at around 40mph head-on into the barriers as I had to avoid a stricken kart.

“This accident was very hard and hurt quite a lot, but the worst thing that was damaged was my confidence. It’s taken a lot of seat time and I’ve had to rebuild my self belief.”

Karting enthusiast, six-year-old Logan Howes from Carleton Rode. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Logan and his father, James Howes, are now looking for sponsors for the 2019 season.

He is at the age where he is able to move into the next class of karting but it would make him the youngest driver to be a cadet in the BKC.

Logan said: “Next season we are still in the age bracket to compete in the bambino category, but we are on the fence and will do a lot of testing to see if we are ready to make a early step into cadets.

“Albeit 2019 would be our best look at getting a solid top championship finishing position in bambino but rule changes might force us to make the move over, which would put us as one of the youngest cadet drivers in the BKC.”

Logan Howes on track. Picture: Andrew Webb Logan Howes on track. Picture: Andrew Webb

If you are able to sponsor Logan in his race to become of the country’s top drivers email James Howes at jhowes81@yahoo.co.uk.