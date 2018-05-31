Town to be without bank for weeks due to refurbishment

Lloyds logo. Archant

A market town will lose one of its banks for more than two weeks as major refurbishment work is carried out.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lloyds Banking Group will be closing its Beccles branch in Exchange Square from Monday, August 27, until Thursday, September 13.

There will be no mobile branch serving Beccles in the meantime - with the nearest Lloyds bank in Lowestoft.

A bank spokesman said: “Branches are a vital part of our strategy and we are investing in our network to make sure it’s right for the future and for our customers. As part of this, we will be transforming our Beccles branch, introducing new technology and a new, contemporary look and feel.”

The refurbishment will see the bank invest in new technology, adding more tablets and self service banking machines.

A mobile branch is available for customers in nearby Bungay and Halesworth - both of which have been left bankless this year.