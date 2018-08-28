Live ammunition from 1943 found in elderly resident’s loft

The ammunition, which was found in the loft of an elderly person, included a clip of five .303 rounds. Photo: Broadland Police Archant

Live ammunition thought to be from the Second World War has been found by police in Broadland.

The clip of five .303 rounds and what police said was a “7.7mm round” were discovered in an elderly resident’s loft.

A Twitter post by Broadland Police said the rounds were “potentially lethal”.

Police said: “Found property - Amongst the items found when clearing an elderly relatives loft - a clip of five .303 rounds and a single 7.7 mm round - dated 1943 - mementos of another time but all still live and potentially lethal.”

