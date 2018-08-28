Money raised for charity in football tournament

More than 120 children took part in a charity football tournament to raise money for Littlelifts.

Under 8s winners the Mulbarton Wanderers, with Stoke United Knights and the Stoke United Little Dragons. Photo: Littlelifts Under 8s winners the Mulbarton Wanderers, with Stoke United Knights and the Stoke United Little Dragons. Photo: Littlelifts

Littlelifts was set up by Oa Hackett, who after being diagnosed with breast cancer received pick me up boxes from friends during her treatment.

This buoyed her mood so much that she wanted to ensure every woman who is diagnosed with primary breast cancer had the same experience, and started providing comfort boxes full of small trinkets for patients at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

On Sunday, the third annual Littlelifts cup took place, sponsored by Winkworth in Poringland.

There were teams from across Norfolk and Suffolk including Beccles, Harling, Hethersett, Easton, Lakeford, Heigham Park and Stoke United, with age groups of under 10s and under 8s.

Under 10s winners Hethersett Athletic (left) took the crown, with Lakeford Rangers FC in second. Photo: Littlelifts Under 10s winners Hethersett Athletic (left) took the crown, with Lakeford Rangers FC in second. Photo: Littlelifts

The event was organised by Stoke Holy Cross residents Rob Ward, Clare Sadler, Shopie Houghton-Hood, Michelle Thomas and Leanne Florence.

Shopie, who is also a trustee of the charity, said: “The community spirit highlights how much Littlelifts means to so many. We are so grateful to all the volunteers, supporters and dedicated players who made the day a great success.

“A special thank goes to Jamie and Kylee at Winkworth in Poringland for sponsoring the event. We are overwhelmed with the amount raised, which will go towards supporting women who face chemotherapy treatment for primary breast cancer in Norfolk.”

The under 8s winners were the Mulbarton Wanderers, with Stoke United Knights taking second place.

For the under 10s, Hethersett Athletic took the crown, with Lakeford Rangers FC in second.

The event raised £1,270 which will provide comfort boxes for 30 women.

Since its launched in November last year, 141 women have been helped by Littlelifts.