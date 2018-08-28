Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Money raised for charity in football tournament

PUBLISHED: 13:14 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 13:14 05 September 2018

Organisers of the Littlelifts football tournament. Photo: Littlelifts

Organisers of the Littlelifts football tournament. Photo: Littlelifts

Littlelifts

More than 120 children took part in a charity football tournament to raise money for Littlelifts.

Under 8s winners the Mulbarton Wanderers, with Stoke United Knights and the Stoke United Little Dragons. Photo: LittleliftsUnder 8s winners the Mulbarton Wanderers, with Stoke United Knights and the Stoke United Little Dragons. Photo: Littlelifts

Littlelifts was set up by Oa Hackett, who after being diagnosed with breast cancer received pick me up boxes from friends during her treatment.

This buoyed her mood so much that she wanted to ensure every woman who is diagnosed with primary breast cancer had the same experience, and started providing comfort boxes full of small trinkets for patients at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

On Sunday, the third annual Littlelifts cup took place, sponsored by Winkworth in Poringland.

There were teams from across Norfolk and Suffolk including Beccles, Harling, Hethersett, Easton, Lakeford, Heigham Park and Stoke United, with age groups of under 10s and under 8s.

Under 10s winners Hethersett Athletic (left) took the crown, with Lakeford Rangers FC in second. Photo: LittleliftsUnder 10s winners Hethersett Athletic (left) took the crown, with Lakeford Rangers FC in second. Photo: Littlelifts

The event was organised by Stoke Holy Cross residents Rob Ward, Clare Sadler, Shopie Houghton-Hood, Michelle Thomas and Leanne Florence.

Shopie, who is also a trustee of the charity, said: “The community spirit highlights how much Littlelifts means to so many. We are so grateful to all the volunteers, supporters and dedicated players who made the day a great success.

“A special thank goes to Jamie and Kylee at Winkworth in Poringland for sponsoring the event. We are overwhelmed with the amount raised, which will go towards supporting women who face chemotherapy treatment for primary breast cancer in Norfolk.”

The under 8s winners were the Mulbarton Wanderers, with Stoke United Knights taking second place.

For the under 10s, Hethersett Athletic took the crown, with Lakeford Rangers FC in second.

The event raised £1,270 which will provide comfort boxes for 30 women.

Since its launched in November last year, 141 women have been helped by Littlelifts.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Full scream ahead as Horror Train rolls into Norfolk this Halloween

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

New short winter breaks to Iceland from Norwich Airport announced

Iceland is one of the best place in the world to see the Aurora Borealis. Super Break is running tours to the island this winter from Norwich Airport. Picture: impossiAble

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

Disruption expected as date for major road resurfacing is set

A146, Norwich Road. Photo: Google.

Bin lorries and council vans were on the road without MoT

Seven South Norfolk Council vehicles were used on the road without MoT certificates. Picture: South Norfolk Council

Former Norfolk MP and hospital chairman given top NHS job

David Prior. Photo: Bill Smith

Teenager admits making bomb threats to thousands of schools

An undated picture issued by the National Crime Agency of George Duke-Cohan, 19, who has admitted making bomb threats to thousands of schools Photo credit should read: National Crime Agency/PA Wire

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast