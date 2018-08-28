Search

Women invited to give feedback on breast cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 17:04 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 17:04 04 September 2018

The Little Lifts comfort box is the idea of Oa Hackett from Bawburgh who came up with the idea after she was diagnosed with primary breast cancer. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

The Little Lifts comfort box is the idea of Oa Hackett from Bawburgh who came up with the idea after she was diagnosed with primary breast cancer.

Norfolk charity Littlelifts is looking for feedback on women who have used their services.

The charity, which launched last year, provides comfort boxes to women undergoing treatment for primary breast cancer at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

Founder Oa Hackett said: “On September 12 we are inviting women to a special afternoon tea followed a focus group where we hope to share ideas so that we can make our comfort boxes the best they can be.”

Mrs Hackett started the charity after she was diagnosed with breast cancer herself, and care packages from friends kept her positive.

To attend contact hello@littlelifts.org.uk or call 07880501538 for a booking form.

The deadline is Friday, September 7 with afternoon tea and focus group to take place on September 12 from 2pm to 6pm in Norwich.

