Little Ellingham Vintage Show gives visitors a look at farming through the decades

The Little Ellingham Vintage Working Show is moving into it's 17th year. Pictured are sisters Molly (3) and Chloe Wild (1), Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

A peak at how farm work was completed throughout the decades was on display at the Little Ellingham Vintage Working Show.

Now in its 17th year, the show, hosted off of Rocklands Road, included demonstrations on how farming was completed thought the last century with examples of steam threshing, wood sawing, baling and chaff cutting.

Vintage cars, bikes and military vehicles also went on display, and there were tractor and trailer rides on offer.

Special displays included a 4x4 ‘Mudmunchers’ from the Breckland Land Rover Club and more than 50 heavy horses from the Eastern Counties Heavy Horse Association.

Visitors were also able to have a go at traditional ploughing and see how the fields were sown using horses and machinery throughout the years.

Last year’s show raised more than £6,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance and the event has raised a total of £35,000 for charity.