Sales assistant and boss share work anniversary at Holt department store

PUBLISHED: 15:49 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:49 31 August 2018

Linda Sewell and Michael Baker celebrate their work anniversary on the same day. Photo: Bakers and Larners

The managing director and an employee who started out as a shop assistant are celebrating years of long service at a north Norfolk business on the same day.

Linda Sewell celebrates 48 years working at Bakers and Larners of Holt on September 1.

Linda Sewell, from Holt who works in menswear at Bakers and Larners, has been with the company, for 48 years on Saturday, September 1.

And managing director Michael Baker is celebrating 45 at the helm of the business on the same date.

Miss Sewell, 64, said: “I used to work in soft furnishings and then I moved to the office part time.

“Then I moved to menswear and I’ve been here ever since.

“It’s the people who make the job what it is.

“We’ve got great rapport with our regulars and I’ve got a nice team to work with.

“It’s a lovely family firm and they’re very good to us.

“I hope to get to 50 years here, which will be in 2020, the company’s 250th year.”

Mr Baker thanked Miss Sewell for her service and added that he hopes to remain at work until the age of 88.

