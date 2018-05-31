Search

Lilac Lodge care home to step back in time with 50s and 60s themed open day

PUBLISHED: 16:07 13 August 2018

Claire Garrod and resident Pauline Cutler busy preparing stalls for the open day. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

Claire Garrod and resident Pauline Cutler busy preparing stalls for the open day. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

Families are invited to a 1950s and 1960s themed open day at a care home in Oulton Broad.

Lilac Lodge and Lavender Cottage care home in Gorleston Road, Oulton Broad will host the event from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, August 18.

It will include a range of local craft stalls, a bric-a-brac and clothes stall and a tombola with exciting prizes.

Visitors will be able to try their hand at a variety of games, including hook a duck and guess the name of the teddy, with face painting for children.

There will also be entertainment provided by local singer Gwyn Pritchard and Lowestoft Dog Training’s dog agility team.

Staff will be dressing up in 1950s and 1960s style for the occasion. Proceeds from the event will go to the residents’ fund to pay for extra activities and outings, including a trip on the Broads on the Waveney Stardust next month.

Claire Garrod, activities co-ordinator at the Kingsley Healthcare run home, said: “The garden is a lovely venue for our events and we are grateful that we always get a good turnout by local families.

“It’s important for our residents to feel part of their local community so events like this are great.”

