Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Fireworks light up the north Norfolk skies at Bonfire Night spectacular

04 November, 2018 - 09:04
The second display of fireworks at Walcott's Lighthouse Inn. Picture: PAUL DAMEN

The second display of fireworks at Walcott's Lighthouse Inn. Picture: PAUL DAMEN

PAUL DAMEN

Fireworks lit up the evening sky over the north Norfolk coast in a Bonfire Night event which this year had added poignancy.

The first display of fireworks at Walcott's Lighthouse Inn. Picture: PAUL DAMENThe first display of fireworks at Walcott's Lighthouse Inn. Picture: PAUL DAMEN

The Lighthouse Inn at Walcott hosted its annual fireworks spectacular on Friday (November 3), which also served to commemorate the 100th anniversary since the end of the First World War.

The event featured two displays set to music - the first to songs from children’s films and the second to rock and pop hits.

Children’s entertainers including Dave Doughnut, Razz the Clown and Auntie Pearl, were also there to amuse scores of families which went along.

The pub also had one of the ‘Tommy’ silhouettes which have been put up across the country as part of the ‘There But Not There’ project to mark a centenary since the Armistice.

Steve Bullimore and the Titanium Fireworks team, ready for the show at Walcott's Lighthouse Inn. Picture: PAUL DAMENSteve Bullimore and the Titanium Fireworks team, ready for the show at Walcott's Lighthouse Inn. Picture: PAUL DAMEN

The team from Titanium Fireworks set up the displays.

The Tommy on display at Walcott's Lighthouse Inn. Picture: PAUL DAMENThe Tommy on display at Walcott's Lighthouse Inn. Picture: PAUL DAMEN

Most Read

Road closed for investigation into why pavement and road is sinking

The hole that has appeared in the road. Picture: Marc Betts

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Tributes to founder of one of Norwich’s most well known scrap metal merchants

Tony Peruzzi . Picture: Peruzzi family

Police issue CCTV image after necklace is stolen from Norwich shop

Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Man, 30, reported missing after failing to turn up for work

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

Premature care for babies could be improved after NNUH trial

A study has been completed involving the NNUH. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich City competing with PSG, Juventus and Manchester City at the top of Europe’s form table

City celebrate Dennis Srbeny making it 4-0 at Sheffield Wednesday to seal their eighth win in 10 games Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast