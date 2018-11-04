Gallery

Fireworks light up the north Norfolk skies at Bonfire Night spectacular

The second display of fireworks at Walcott's Lighthouse Inn.

Fireworks lit up the evening sky over the north Norfolk coast in a Bonfire Night event which this year had added poignancy.

The first display of fireworks at Walcott's Lighthouse Inn.

The Lighthouse Inn at Walcott hosted its annual fireworks spectacular on Friday (November 3), which also served to commemorate the 100th anniversary since the end of the First World War.

The event featured two displays set to music - the first to songs from children’s films and the second to rock and pop hits.

Children’s entertainers including Dave Doughnut, Razz the Clown and Auntie Pearl, were also there to amuse scores of families which went along.

The pub also had one of the ‘Tommy’ silhouettes which have been put up across the country as part of the ‘There But Not There’ project to mark a centenary since the Armistice.

Steve Bullimore and the Titanium Fireworks team, ready for the show at Walcott's Lighthouse Inn.

The team from Titanium Fireworks set up the displays.