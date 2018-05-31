Search

Pilot noticed engine oil leak before crash landing plane

PUBLISHED: 08:16 09 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:08 09 August 2018

A light aircraft crashed at Beccles Airfield. Photo: Paul Cossey

A light aircraft crashed at Beccles Airfield. Photo: Paul Cossey

Archant

A pilot miraculously escaped unharmed after his aircraft crash landed at Beccles Airfield.

The pilot of the Piper PA-18 Super Cub made a precautionary landing at the airfield on April 7 this year following an engine oil leak and a reduction in oil pressure.

In an Air Accidents Investigations Branch (AAIB) correspondence report, it states the pilot had left his home airfield at Crowfield, near Norwich, on a cross country flight.

When the aircraft was in Lowestoft, at a height of 1,900ft, the pilot noticed oil dripping onto his leg and cockpit floor when he decided to head back.

After concerns the engine might fail, he decided to make a precautionary landing at Beccles, but as the aircraft decelerated it flipped to the right and the main wheels ran onto the grass, causing it nose over and land upside down.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, escaped with no injuries.

