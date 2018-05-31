Lifeboat rescues four on a fishing trip after their boat’s engine fails

The Wells inshore lifeboat was called to resuce four people fishing.

Four people and their boat had to be rescued when they developed engine trouble whilst out on a fishing trip.

The incident happened earlier today (Sunday) when they were out fishing off Blakeney.

They were in a 15ft open angling boat when their engine broke down and they called the coastguard for assistance.

Wells inshore lifeboat was called at 10.48am and launched 10 minutes later.

The fisherman said their position was just off Blakeney fairway buoy but by the time the lifeboat reached them they had drifted a mile further east in the fast flowing tide.

The lifeboat had towed them to safety but by then the tide had gone out and they were off loaded at the entrance to Blakeney harbour. Having made the boat secure, a member of the lifeboat crew walked with them a mile over the marshes to Morston where they were met by the local UK coastguard.