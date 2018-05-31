Search

Caister lifeboat day hopes to draw the crowds on Sunday

PUBLISHED: 08:53 02 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:53 02 August 2018

Caister Lifeboat day

Archant

Stalls and displays as well as the chance to wave at an old friend on the high seas come to Caister on Sunday.

The village’s independent lifesaving service is staging its annual lifeboat day at 10-4pm.

It means visitors can look round the station, get up close to the boat, watch displays and mock rescues, and also see both all-weather boats the Bernard Matthew I and II together on the waves.

The first boat was with the station from 1990 to 2004, and now lives a more leisurely life in Wells as a pleasure craft.

Lifeboat chairman and crewman Paul Garrod said it would be a real treat to see her back in Caister again.

The lifeboat day is the main money-spinning event for the service, bringing in a cash haul of £15,000 last year - a figure the crew is keen to top.

There will be a bar, fried herring, games, tombola, hoopla and funfair.

Mr Garrod hailed the support of local businesses who were helping to make the day a success.

The boat will launch at 3.30pm.

